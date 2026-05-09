Malayalam veteran Madhu honored with Krishnanjali Award at home

Madhu recalls Nair friendship, tribute planned

Madhu took a moment to share how much his friendship with Krishnan Nair meant to him, saying it went way beyond work.

The ceremony also marked 25 years since Nair's passing and 50 years since Vayalar Ramavarma's death.

There's also a tribute event for Nair coming up at Bharat Bhavan on May 10.