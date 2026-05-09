Malayalam veteran Madhu honored with Krishnanjali Award at home
Entertainment
Malayalam cinema veteran Madhu just received the Krishnanjali Award at his home, honoring his massive more than six-decade impact as an actor, director, producer, and studio owner.
The award was given in memory of filmmaker M. Krishnan Nair by Nair's son K. Jayakumar, with plenty of big names from the arts and culture world showing up.
Madhu recalls Nair friendship, tribute planned
Madhu took a moment to share how much his friendship with Krishnan Nair meant to him, saying it went way beyond work.
The ceremony also marked 25 years since Nair's passing and 50 years since Vayalar Ramavarma's death.
There's also a tribute event for Nair coming up at Bharat Bhavan on May 10.