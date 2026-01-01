Malaysian actor Amy Nur Tinie turns down Datuk's "3rd wife" offer
Malaysian actress Amy Nur Tinie Abdul Aziz shared in a podcast episode in December 2024 that she declined a proposal from a VVIP Datuk to become his third wife.
Even though he promised financial support and perks, Amy said, "No thank you, I'll work on my own."
She chose instead to stay single and earn money through halal means.
What actually happened?
Back in 2019, when Amy was 23 and active in beauty pageants needing sponsorships, the Datuk—who's old enough to be her dad—offered her money, a house, and other comforts if she agreed to marry him.
She turned it down because she wanted to support her family honestly.
Family comes 1st
Amy's mom stood by her decision too, firmly saying she wasn't "selling her child."
For Amy, earning through the right channels and serving her parents with halal income matters more than any shortcut.