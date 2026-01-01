Malaysian actor Amy Nur Tinie turns down Datuk's "3rd wife" offer Entertainment Jan 01, 2026

Malaysian actress Amy Nur Tinie Abdul Aziz shared in a podcast episode in December 2024 that she declined a proposal from a VVIP Datuk to become his third wife.

Even though he promised financial support and perks, Amy said, "No thank you, I'll work on my own."

She chose instead to stay single and earn money through halal means.