Some male actors don't stop during intimate scenes: Annu Kapoor

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recently spoke about the issue of male actors not stopping after a director calls for a cut during intimate scenes. He revealed that he has seen such incidents happen where actors got too involved and did not stop immediately when instructed. Speaking on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube show, he said some people take advantage of such situations.

Incident Kapoor's shocking revelation about a male actor Kapoor said, "I have seen actors get aroused during intimate scenes and not stop, even when the director says cut. Many take advantage of such situations, but I have never done that." He also recalled an incident where a male actor got too involved in an intimate scene and didn't stop even after the director called for a cut. "The actress had to struggle to get away and run off."

Aftermath Female actor didn't step out for 2 days Kapoor further revealed that the female actor involved in the incident was so shaken by it that she didn't step out of her room for two days. He did not name those involved but said that the female actor would corroborate his account if needed. The veteran actor also spoke about how intimate scenes were handled in earlier times, stressing the need for professionalism and consent.

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Professionalism When Priyanka Chopra refused to shoot a kissing scene Kapoor also spoke about his experience working with Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. He revealed that a kissing scene was part of the script, but Chopra wasn't comfortable performing it. "Vishal said the scene was written for a reason and couldn't be removed. Later, his team informed me that she wasn't comfortable. I didn't create any issue." "I've always handled such scenes professionally. If an actress feels nervous, I simply ask if she's okay."

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