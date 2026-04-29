Some male actors don't stop during intimate scenes: Annu Kapoor
What's the story
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recently spoke about the issue of male actors not stopping after a director calls for a cut during intimate scenes. He revealed that he has seen such incidents happen where actors got too involved and did not stop immediately when instructed. Speaking on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube show, he said some people take advantage of such situations.
Incident
Kapoor's shocking revelation about a male actor
Kapoor said, "I have seen actors get aroused during intimate scenes and not stop, even when the director says cut. Many take advantage of such situations, but I have never done that." He also recalled an incident where a male actor got too involved in an intimate scene and didn't stop even after the director called for a cut. "The actress had to struggle to get away and run off."
Aftermath
Female actor didn't step out for 2 days
Kapoor further revealed that the female actor involved in the incident was so shaken by it that she didn't step out of her room for two days. He did not name those involved but said that the female actor would corroborate his account if needed. The veteran actor also spoke about how intimate scenes were handled in earlier times, stressing the need for professionalism and consent.
Professionalism
When Priyanka Chopra refused to shoot a kissing scene
Kapoor also spoke about his experience working with Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. He revealed that a kissing scene was part of the script, but Chopra wasn't comfortable performing it. "Vishal said the scene was written for a reason and couldn't be removed. Later, his team informed me that she wasn't comfortable. I didn't create any issue." "I've always handled such scenes professionally. If an actress feels nervous, I simply ask if she's okay."
Controversy
I'll apologize to Tamannaah if I hurt her: Kapoor
Kapoor also addressed the controversy over his "dudhiya badan (milky body)" remark about Tamannaah Bhatia. He said it was meant as a compliment and added that he would apologize to her if the comment had hurt her in any way. The remark was made during a 2025 interview with The Lallantop while discussing Bhatia's performance in the song Aaj Ki Raat.