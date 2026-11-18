Malhotra and Advani ask media not to circulate Saraayah photo
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are asking media outlets to respect their family's privacy after a photo of their daughter Saraayah, snapped at the airport, started trending online.
With baby number two on the way, they've reached out to media outlets not to circulate the image.
Team asks no videos featuring Saraayah
Their team's statement politely asked media pages not to post or share video of Saraayah and, if they must, to cover her face with an emoticon.
The couple just wants to protect their daughter from too much public attention, and they thanked everyone for understanding.