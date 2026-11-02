Malhotra and Bhatia's 'The Vvaan' hits Prime Video Nov 6
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia star in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, a fantasy thriller landing on Amazon Prime Video November 6, 2026.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the movie will first be pay-per-view before joining the regular Prime lineup on November 20. It originally hit theaters in September.
'The Vvaan' draws on Bihar legends
The film follows Rishi (Malhotra), an atheist who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife (Bhatia) during Chhath Puja.
When Rishi ignores warnings about Dev Van, a sacred forest said to be guarded by goddess < em>Van Devi, strange things start happening.
Inspired by real legends from Bihar's Van Devi Temple, the movie blends local myths with themes of belief, skepticism, and nature's mysteries.
Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, and Maniesh Paul round out the cast.