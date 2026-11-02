Malhotra and Bhatia's 'The Vvaan' hits Prime Video Nov 6

The film follows Rishi (Malhotra), an atheist who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife (Bhatia) during Chhath Puja.

When Rishi ignores warnings about Dev Van, a sacred forest said to be guarded by goddess < em>Van Devi, strange things start happening.

Inspired by real legends from Bihar's Van Devi Temple, the movie blends local myths with themes of belief, skepticism, and nature's mysteries.

Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, and Maniesh Paul round out the cast.