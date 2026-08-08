Malhotra announces 'Ramayana' India release for Diwali November 8 2026
Entertainment
Ramayana, the much-awaited film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, lands in India on November 8, 2026, just in time for Diwali.
Producer Namit Malhotra shared the news at the Prime Focus Studio launch in Mumbai.
While the global release is set for November 6 (to stick with Friday releases), Indian fans get their own festive release.
Tiwari's 'Ramayana' reimagines epic, sequel 2027
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana reimagines the classic epic with a modern cinematic touch.
The story follows Lord Rama's exile with Sita (Sai Pallavi) and Lakshman (Ravie Dubey), and Sita's kidnapping by Ravana (Yash) sparks a legendary showdown between good and evil.
This is just part one: the second chapter drops on Diwali 2027.