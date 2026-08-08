Malhotra announces 'Ramayana' India release for Diwali November 8 2026

Ramayana, the much-awaited film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, lands in India on November 8, 2026, just in time for Diwali.

Producer Namit Malhotra shared the news at the Prime Focus Studio launch in Mumbai.

While the global release is set for November 6 (to stick with Friday releases), Indian fans get their own festive release.