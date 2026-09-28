Malhotra Bhatia's 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forest' ₹33.25cr
Entertainment
The Vvaan - Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is off to a strong start at the box office.
By Day 3, it pulled in ₹33.25 crore net in India, with a big jump on Day 3 despite facing competition from the new release The Paradise and Hanuman Ansh, which is continuing its theatrical run in its seventh week.
Worldwide ₹43.15cr so far
The film opened at ₹8 crore on Day 1 and added ₹11 crore on Day 2, bringing its domestic total to ₹19 crore before its biggest day yet.
Overseas earnings stand at ₹3.5 crore, taking worldwide collections to an impressive ₹43.15 crore so far.
Anup Soni and Sunil Grover also feature in supporting roles alongside the leads.