Malhotra Bhatia's 'The Vvaan - Force of the Forest' ₹33.25cr

The Vvaan - Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is off to a strong start at the box office.

By Day 3, it pulled in ₹33.25 crore net in India, with a big jump on Day 3 despite facing competition from the new release The Paradise and Hanuman Ansh, which is continuing its theatrical run in its seventh week.