Malhotra completes 'Kamal Aur Meena' script from Kumari Amrohi archive Entertainment Jun 25, 2026

The script for the Meena Kumari biopic, reportedly titled Kamal Aur Meena, is done!

Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra based it on 2,000 handwritten letters and diary entries between Kumari and her husband Kamal Amrohi.

Malhotra shared, "Luckily, we have their handwritten love letters and diaries. In a way, they have told us what to write in their own words."