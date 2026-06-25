Malhotra completes 'Kamal Aur Meena' script from Kumari Amrohi archive
The script for the Meena Kumari biopic, reportedly titled Kamal Aur Meena, is done!
Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra based it on 2,000 handwritten letters and diary entries between Kumari and her husband Kamal Amrohi.
Malhotra shared, "Luckily, we have their handwritten love letters and diaries. In a way, they have told us what to write in their own words."
Biopic explores Kumari Amrohi and 'Pakeezah'
The biopic will explore Kumari and Amrohi's complicated relationship, including their work together on the iconic film Pakeezah.
Writers Bhavani Iyer and Kausar Munir used the couple's personal archive to craft the script, which explores their deeply complex relationship and their work on Pakeezah.
'Kamal Aur Meena' casting still unconfirmed
Casting hasn't been finalized yet (despite rumors about Kiara Advani), but production is expected to start later this year.
Meanwhile, Malhotra's film Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, lands on Netflix July 10.