Malhotra confirms 'Ikka' sequel, 'Shaque: Trust No One' Season 2
Entertainment
Siddharth P Malhotra just confirmed that both Ikka and Shaque: Trust No One are coming back for another round.
With both projects breaking records on streaming, Malhotra shared, "Ikka has broken records," so Ikka 2 is on the way.
Plus, Shaque Season 2 will feature a brand-new storyline.
'Ikka' legal drama, 'Shaque' missing daughter
Ikka follows a lawyer facing a tough case that really tests his sense of justice: Sunny Deol calls it a story about family and big life decisions.
Meanwhile, Shaque centers on Anvita (Parineeti Chopra), who's searching for her daughter who's been missing since birth, with Jennifer Winget and Harleen Sethi also part of the cast.