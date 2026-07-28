Malhotra sets 'Ramayana' trailer for July 30 at 4:15am.
Entertainment
The Ramayana movie trailer, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is set to release super early on July 30, 2026, at 4:15am during Brahma Muhurat.
Producer Namit Malhotra chose this specific time because it's seen as spiritually powerful in Indian tradition and starts 1 hour and 36 minutes before sunrise.
Brahma Muhurat honors 'Ramayana' traditions
Releasing the trailer during Brahma Muhurat isn't just for hype; it's a nod to the epic's roots.
According to legend, Sage Valmiki wrote the first lines of Ramayana at this exact time after witnessing a moving moment in nature.
The window also reflects Lord Rama's daily spiritual routine, making it a thoughtful way to honor both the story and its cultural significance.