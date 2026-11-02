Malhotra's elder son cast as young Ravana in 'Ramayana'
Entertainment
Raghav Malhotra, elder son of producer Namit Malhotra, is set to play young Ravana in the upcoming Ramayana film.
The makers picked him because he looks a lot like Yash, who plays the adult Ravana, making the character's journey feel seamless and real.
This move also keeps the focus on Ramayana's classic clash of good versus evil.
Kapoor Pallavi join 'Ramayana' cast
Yash isn't just acting (he's co-producing too) and chose to play Ravana to highlight the character's complex side, which he feels is key for highlighting Ram's strengths.
With Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi joining the cast, there's plenty of star power.
The first part drops November 5, 2026, with part two arriving Diwali 2027.