Malhotra's 'Ramayana' opens on 50,000 screens in 100-plus countries
Get ready: Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is going big!
The film will hit 50,000 screens across 100-plus countries, aiming to bring India's epic story to audiences everywhere.
'Ramayana' Part 1 opens November 5
Ramayana drops in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with an IMAX version in the works. It's a two-parter: Part 1 arrives November 5 this year; Part 2 lands Diwali next year.
With top-notch visuals from Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, Sony Pictures will distribute the film internationally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.
Early buzz from its Los Angeles premiere highlights stunning visuals and strong performances. This one's set to make waves worldwide.