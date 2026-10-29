Malhotra's 'Ramayana' opens on 50,000 screens in 100-plus countries

Ramayana drops in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with an IMAX version in the works. It's a two-parter: Part 1 arrives November 5 this year; Part 2 lands Diwali next year.

With top-notch visuals from Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, Sony Pictures will distribute the film internationally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.

Early buzz from its Los Angeles premiere highlights stunning visuals and strong performances. This one's set to make waves worldwide.