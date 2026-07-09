Malhotra's 'Vvan: Force of the Forest' shifts to September 25
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra's new folk thriller, Vvan: Force of the Forest, just got a new release date, September 25, 2026. The move comes to avoid competing with Kiara Advani and Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
The announcement dropped today along with a striking motion poster showing a warrior facing off against a tiger and a bull.
Kumar and Mishra direct mythic 'Vvan'
Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, Vvan brings Malhotra and Tamannah Bhatia together on screen for the first time.
Backed by Ekta Kapoor and TVF, the film dives into Indian mythology with supernatural twists set in mysterious forests.
You'll also spot Suniel Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni in key roles.