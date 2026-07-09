Malhotra's 'Vvan: Force of the Forest' shifts to September 25 Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Sidharth Malhotra's new folk thriller, Vvan: Force of the Forest, just got a new release date, September 25, 2026. The move comes to avoid competing with Kiara Advani and Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

The announcement dropped today along with a striking motion poster showing a warrior facing off against a tiger and a bull.