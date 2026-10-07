Malik and Dugal discuss intimacy coordinator on 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
In Mirzapur: The Movie, actors Mohit Malik and Rasika Dugal opened up about working with an intimacy coordinator, Ankita Poddar, for an intimate scene involving touch and consent.
For Malik, it was his first time doing such scenes, and he said having a coordinator made things much smoother: he could focus on acting instead of worrying about the details.
Malik and Dugal back clear boundaries
Both actors agreed that setting clear boundaries before filming helped keep things professional and comfortable.
Malik shared that setting clear boundaries before filming clarified expectations, while Dugal felt these preparations made their work feel more respectful.
Malik also hopes that using intimacy coordinators becomes standard in the film industry so actors don't have to figure out tricky scenes alone.