Malik calls 'Ramayana' Part 2 Hollywood level landmark, Tiwari directs
Entertainment
Faisal Malik, who plays Kumbhakarna in the film, just teased that Ramayana's second part is going to be even more spectacular, calling it a landmark project for Indian cinema with a scale that feels Hollywood-level.
The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
'Ramayana' parts November 5 Diwali 2027
Malik described Ramayana as a landmark project, thanks to its blend of Indian and international talent.
The visual effects are handled by DNEG, with music from Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
The film drops in two parts: Part 1 hits theaters November 5, 2026, and Part 2 arrives on Diwali 2027.
Expect a worldwide release in multiple languages and IMAX screenings for that extra wow factor.