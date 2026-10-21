Malik calls 'Ramayana' Part 2 Hollywood level landmark, Tiwari directs

Faisal Malik, who plays Kumbhakarna in the film, just teased that Ramayana's second part is going to be even more spectacular, calling it a landmark project for Indian cinema with a scale that feels Hollywood-level.

The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.