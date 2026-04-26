Malik denies Khan replaced him in 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'
Entertainment
Daboo Malik just set the record straight: he was never replaced by Salman Khan in the classic film Maine Pyaar Kiya.
The mix-up started when his son, Amaal Mallik, thought Daboo had actually filmed scenes as the lead.
But Daboo explained he was already tied up with another project, Sawan Jhoom Utha, which ended up not happening.
"Hopefully, this clears the controversy for people," he shared.
'Maine Pyaar Kiya' launched Khan's career
Maine Pyaar Kiya wasn't just any film: it launched Salman Khan's career and became a Bollywood favorite for a whole generation.
Alongside Bhagyashree and a memorable supporting cast, it's still remembered as one of the most iconic romantic dramas ever made.