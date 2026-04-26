Malik denies Khan replaced him in 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' Entertainment Apr 26, 2026

Daboo Malik just set the record straight: he was never replaced by Salman Khan in the classic film Maine Pyaar Kiya.

The mix-up started when his son, Amaal Mallik, thought Daboo had actually filmed scenes as the lead.

But Daboo explained he was already tied up with another project, Sawan Jhoom Utha, which ended up not happening.

"Hopefully, this clears the controversy for people," he shared.