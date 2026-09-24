Malik joins 'Mirzapur: The Movie' as Birju Lohar opposite Dugal

To nail their on-screen connection, Malik and Dugal worked through intimacy workshops that helped them "it really puts your guard down" and really click.

Malik describes Birju as a fierce lover but also a little bit of a loser, crediting their teamwork for making the romance feel real.

Fans loved it: the film has already crossed ₹200 crore at the box office, with Malik's performance getting plenty of praise even among such an established cast.