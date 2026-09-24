Malik joins 'Mirzapur: The Movie' as Birju Lohar opposite Dugal
Entertainment
Mohit Malik finally joins the Mirzapur universe as Birju Lohar in Mirzapur: The Movie, starring opposite Rasika Dugal's Beena Tripathi.
Their tragic love story stands out as a major highlight, and fun fact: Malik actually auditioned for Munna Bhaiya eight years ago before landing this role.
Intimacy workshops spark Malik-Dugal chemistry
To nail their on-screen connection, Malik and Dugal worked through intimacy workshops that helped them "it really puts your guard down" and really click.
Malik describes Birju as a fierce lover but also a little bit of a loser, crediting their teamwork for making the romance feel real.
Fans loved it: the film has already crossed ₹200 crore at the box office, with Malik's performance getting plenty of praise even among such an established cast.