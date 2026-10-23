Malik says ex partner Khan initiated separation in YouTube chat
Entertainment
Avantika Malik has shared that it was Imran Khan who initiated their separation, saying in a chat with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel that she would never have taken that step herself.
She reflected on how she used to tie her happiness to him, which led to some unrealistic expectations and put pressure on their relationship.
Malik opens up about Khan split
Avantika Malik has opened up about her separation from Imran Khan.