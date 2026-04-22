Malik's 'Konnakol' uses voice to reimagine Carnatic music rhythms
Entertainment
Zayn Malik's Konnakol, an album inspired by the Indian art of vocal percussion from Carnatic music.
Instead of relying on regular drums, he uses his voice (breath, syllables, and rhythm) to build shifting beats and reimagine traditional sounds for a whole new vibe.
Malik spotlights vocal percussion on album
Konnakol is all about singing out complex drum patterns using your voice, a skill rooted in South Indian music.
It's usually taught before you even touch an instrument and takes serious memory and improvisation chops.
With this album, Zayn spotlights how powerful the human voice can be in creating rhythm, giving a respectful nod to tradition while making it feel fresh.