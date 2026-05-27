Malini accepts Padma Vibhushan for husband Dharmendra at Rashtrapati Bhavan Entertainment May 27, 2026

Hema Malini accepted the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Before the event, she shared that it was a "It was a big pride moment for me... I am very happy but at the same time very emotional." occasion," saying, "He deserves it. We are all very happy on behalf of entire family and thank each and every body."