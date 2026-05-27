Malini accepts Padma Vibhushan for husband Dharmendra at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Entertainment
Hema Malini accepted the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.
Before the event, she shared that it was a "It was a big pride moment for me... I am very happy but at the same time very emotional." occasion," saying, "He deserves it. We are all very happy on behalf of entire family and thank each and every body."
Dharmendra's legacy spans 'Sholay' 'Chupke Chupke'
Dharmendra was a true icon of Indian cinema, known for classics like Sholay and Chupke Chupke.
His mix of action, romance, and comedy made him popular across generations.
This award honors his lasting impact on Bollywood and celebrates his legacy as one of its all-time greats.