Malini celebrates 60 years, wants Padukone to portray her Entertainment Jul 12, 2026

Hema Malini just hit a huge milestone, 60 years in Bollywood, and shared that she'd love Deepika Padukone to play her in a biopic.

At the celebration, Malini called Deepika "beautiful" and "talented," and reflected on her own journey as Dream Girl, which continues to inspire.