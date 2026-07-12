Malini celebrates 60 years, wants Padukone to portray her
Entertainment
Hema Malini just hit a huge milestone, 60 years in Bollywood, and shared that she'd love Deepika Padukone to play her in a biopic.
At the celebration, Malini called Deepika "beautiful" and "talented," and reflected on her own journey as Dream Girl, which continues to inspire.
Padukone launched Malini biography 2017
Deepika and Hema have crossed paths before: Deepika launched Hema's biography back in 2017, and when Deepika debuted with Om Shanti Om, her character was inspired by Hema's iconic Dream Girl image, even earning the nickname "Dreamy Girl" as a nod to Malini's legacy.