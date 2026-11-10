Malini hails 'Ramayana' for epic storytelling and striking visuals today

Hema Malini just gave a big thumbs-up to the newly released Ramayana, calling out its epic storytelling and eye-catching visual effects.

The film, which dropped on November 5, 2026, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

In her Instagram post today, Hema said the movie truly captivates viewers with its visuals and fresh take on the classic story.