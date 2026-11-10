Malini hails 'Ramayana' for epic storytelling and striking visuals today
Hema Malini just gave a big thumbs-up to the newly released Ramayana, calling out its epic storytelling and eye-catching visual effects.
The film, which dropped on November 5, 2026, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
In her Instagram post today, Hema said the movie truly captivates viewers with its visuals and fresh take on the classic story.
'Ramayana' sequel due 2028 casting praised
This first part of a planned two-part series (next one's coming in 2028) has been praised for its spot-on casting, with Mukesh Chhabra credited for the casting; Ravi Dubey's Lakshmana especially stands out.
Big names like SS Rajamouli and Madhur Bhandarkar have also shown love for the movie.
If you're into grand visuals and modern spins on classics, this one's worth checking out!