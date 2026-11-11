Malini praises 'Ramayana' for stunning visuals and fresh adaptation
Hema Malini is loving the new Ramayana movie, calling out its stunning visuals and fresh take on the classic story.
Released on November 5, 2026, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it's the first half of a two-part epic.
Malini 'pleasantly surprised' by 'Ramayana' adaptation
Malini shared that she went in with "least expectations" but was "pleasantly surprised," especially by how unique and engaging the adaptation feels.
The film uses advanced special effects to bring ancient India to life and also stars Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, and Anupam Kher.
Action team members Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team, with music from Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, so expect some serious cinematic vibes.