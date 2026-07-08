Malini says she was never highest-paid actress in Bollywood
Entertainment
Hema Malini just cleared up a long-standing rumor: she was never Bollywood's highest-paid actress back in the day.
On a recent podcast, she shared that actors of her era earned much less than today's stars, saying, "We used to get a very small amount. Jaise jaise naam hota hai, they would increase the payment a little. That's all."
Malini says money wasn't her focus
Hema also opened up about how money was never her main focus. Her mom managed her finances and often accepted modest fees from producers, treating it more like bheeksha (alms).
What really mattered to Hema was earning respect and love.
Beyond films like Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta, she currently serves as Mathura's MP, balancing politics and cinema while using her platform for public issues.