Malini says she was never highest-paid actress in Bollywood

Malini says money wasn't her focus

Hema also opened up about how money was never her main focus. Her mom managed her finances and often accepted modest fees from producers, treating it more like bheeksha (alms).

What really mattered to Hema was earning respect and love.

Beyond films like Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta, she currently serves as Mathura's MP, balancing politics and cinema while using her platform for public issues.