Malini views 'Krishnavataram' in Mathura after UP grants tax free

'Krishnavataram' plays on 1,500 screens worldwide

Malini hopped on a video call with director Hardik Gajjar to share her appreciation for the film's epic visuals, standout performances, catchy music, and detailed costumes.

Producer Sajan Raj Kurup mentioned most scenes were shot in Gujarat, with the trailer launched at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Krishnavataram is now playing on over 1,500 screens across India and 56 countries, including the Gulf, and is getting worldwide attention.