Malini views 'Krishnavataram' in Mathura after UP grants tax free
Bollywood legend and Member of Parliament Hema Malini showed up for the screening of Krishnavataram - Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) at JV Cinema in Mathura, her home turf.
The film recently got a tax-free status in Uttar Pradesh after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a special screening.
'Krishnavataram' plays on 1,500 screens worldwide
Malini hopped on a video call with director Hardik Gajjar to share her appreciation for the film's epic visuals, standout performances, catchy music, and detailed costumes.
Producer Sajan Raj Kurup mentioned most scenes were shot in Gujarat, with the trailer launched at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
Krishnavataram is now playing on over 1,500 screens across India and 56 countries, including the Gulf, and is getting worldwide attention.
'Krishnavataram' inspired by 'Satyabhama'
For promotions, the Krishnavataram team visited major temples such as Banke Bihari and ISKCON Vrindavan to seek blessings.
The movie is inspired by Ram Mori's book Satyabhama and dives into Lord Krishna's divine legacy.