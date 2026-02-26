Pro-Palestine protests erupt during 'Scream 7' premiere

The premiere of Scream 7 at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles was marked by protests. Pro-Palestine activists took to the streets, demanding a boycott of the film after actor Melissa Barrera was dropped from the project for her pro- Palestine stance. The protest was organized by groups such as Entertainment Labor for Palestine, CODEPINK LA, Musicians for Palestine, and Jewish Voice for Peace- Los Angeles.

Protest details Protesters carried signs calling for a Paramount boycott The protesters carried signs that read, "Paramount has a BLACKLIST of actors who criticize Israel," and "Cancel Paramount+." Barrera was removed from Scream 7 in November 2023 after she voiced her support for Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The production company had cited their "zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form" as the reason for her dismissal.

Fallout Barrera's exit led to other departures from 'Scream 7' Barrera's exit from Scream 7 led to a series of departures from the franchise. Her co-star Jenna Ortega also left the project, leaving it in limbo. The original director, Christopher Landon, walked away from the project, too. Despite these setbacks, Spyglass Media Group has continued with Scream 7 and appointed Kevin Williamson as director.

