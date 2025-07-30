Mallika Sherawat, Meenakshi Seshadri deny 'Bigg Boss 19' participation
Bollywood actors Mallika Sherawat and Meenakshi Seshadri have both shot down rumors about joining Bigg Boss 19.
Sherawat posted on Instagram, "Putting an end to all the rumors, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss & NEVER WILL. THANK YOU."
Seshadri also confirmed she was approached but turned it down, saying the show just isn't her style.
Meanwhile, on 'Bigg Boss 19's preparations
Bigg Boss 19 is coming in late August with Salman Khan back as host and a fresh AI twist.
The team is still picking contestants from Bollywood, TV, and social media circles.
The iconic house is getting a makeover and should be ready by August 20—just in time for Khan's big premiere shoot.
Other celebrities who have turned down the show
It's not just Sherawat and Seshadri passing on the show—Ram Kapoor called Bigg Boss "voyeuristic" and declined even big-money offers, while Rati Pandey has also opted out.
With so many celebs saying no, the final contestant list is still up in the air as launch day gets closer.