Mallika Sherawat, Meenakshi Seshadri deny 'Bigg Boss 19' participation Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Bollywood actors Mallika Sherawat and Meenakshi Seshadri have both shot down rumors about joining Bigg Boss 19.

Sherawat posted on Instagram, "Putting an end to all the rumors, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss & NEVER WILL. THANK YOU."

Seshadri also confirmed she was approached but turned it down, saying the show just isn't her style.