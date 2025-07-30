Tamil actor 'Powerstar' arrested in ₹5cr loan scam
Tamil actor S Srinivasan, better known as Powerstar, was arrested in Chennai by Delhi Police for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based firm out of ₹5 crore.
Back in 2010, he promised them a massive ₹1,000 crore loan but first asked for an upfront payment—which he then kept.
He had been dodging court since 2018 and was officially listed as a proclaimed offender twice.
He had been dodging court since 2018
Instead of arranging the promised loan, Srinivasan reportedly moved the ₹5 crore into his own and his wife's accounts and used some of it to fund his films.
The scam came to light when a security cheque bounced.
Even after being arrested in 2013 and promising to repay ₹10 crore, he only returned a tiny fraction before disappearing again.
Now facing six more similar cases in Chennai, he's back in custody while investigations continue—a reminder to always double-check before trusting big promises.