Tamil actor 'Powerstar' arrested in ₹5cr loan scam

He had been dodging court since 2018

Instead of arranging the promised loan, Srinivasan reportedly moved the ₹5 crore into his own and his wife's accounts and used some of it to fund his films.

The scam came to light when a security cheque bounced.

Even after being arrested in 2013 and promising to repay ₹10 crore, he only returned a tiny fraction before disappearing again.

Now facing six more similar cases in Chennai, he's back in custody while investigations continue—a reminder to always double-check before trusting big promises.