'Zootopia 2' trailer out: Judy, Nick back with new adventures
Disney just dropped the trailer for Zootopia 2, coming to theaters on November 26.
This time, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back in action as a menacing snake stirs up trouble in their city, putting their teamwork—and maybe even their friendship—to the test.
New characters join the fun
The sequel introduces some fun new characters: Gary De'Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan), quokka therapist Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson), and beaver Nibbles (Fortune Feimster).
Fan favorites like Shakira's Gazelle and Mr. Big also make a return, making Zootopia feel even more alive.
More of Zootopia's world and its inhabitants
Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Zootopia 2 dives into ideas like trust and how friendships grow under pressure.
The creators hope to build on the first film's social messages while showing off more of Zootopia's colorful world.