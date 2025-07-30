Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' eyes $800K US premiere: Box office
Vijay Deverakonda's new action thriller, Kingdom, is making waves even before release—it's pulled in $531K from pre-sales across 925 shows in North America as of July 30, with about 28,000 tickets already snapped up.
The film is aiming for an $800K US premiere, which could make this Deverakonda's biggest opening yet and put him ahead of other rising Telugu stars.
'Kingdom' release date, cast
Kingdom drops worldwide on July 31 and has fans buzzing in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Starring Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev, it's a major Telugu cinema project rolling out in multiple languages—including Hindi—as part of a Pan-India strategy.