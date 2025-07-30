Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' eyes $800K US premiere: Box office Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda's new action thriller, Kingdom, is making waves even before release—it's pulled in $531K from pre-sales across 925 shows in North America as of July 30, with about 28,000 tickets already snapped up.

The film is aiming for an $800K US premiere, which could make this Deverakonda's biggest opening yet and put him ahead of other rising Telugu stars.