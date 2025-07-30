Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson dating? Here's what we know
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are reportedly dating after meeting on the set of their upcoming film, The Naked Gun.
The two have been seen together at premieres in New York and London, often bringing along their adult sons for support.
A source described their relationship as a "genuine, early-stage romance" full of mutual affection.
Sons join them on red carpet
At the New York premiere on July 28, both stars showed up with their sons—Brandon and Dylan for Anderson; Micheal and Daniel for Neeson—and all four smiled together on the red carpet.
They also shared an easygoing moment on live TV the next day, while a sweet cheek kiss at the London premiere made things pretty clear.
Neeson previously gushed about Anderson
Neeson hasn't held back about his feelings, telling People in October 2024 he was "madly in love" with Anderson and admired her humility.
Anderson called him "the perfect gentleman" who brings out her best side, describing what they share as sincere, loving, and rooted in mutual respect.
