Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson dating? Here's what we know Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are reportedly dating after meeting on the set of their upcoming film, The Naked Gun.

The two have been seen together at premieres in New York and London, often bringing along their adult sons for support.

A source described their relationship as a "genuine, early-stage romance" full of mutual affection.