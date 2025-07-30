Siddhant Chaturvedi's mom picks saree for 'Dhadak 2' premiere

More about 'Dhadak 2'

This sequel isn't just another remake—it's adapted from the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal and stars Chaturvedi alongside Triptii Dimri.

Adding to the fun, Siddhant joked that he first heard about the film's title from Ishaan Khatter!

Expect an intense love story and another strong performance from Chaturvedi, who already wowed audiences in Gully Boy.