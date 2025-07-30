Next Article
Siddhant Chaturvedi's mom picks saree for 'Dhadak 2' premiere
Siddhant Chaturvedi gave fans a peek into his family life by sharing a video of his mom happily picking out a saree for his Dhadak 2 premiere.
He captioned it, "Premiere ke liye saadd'ii ka selection chal raha," making the movie build-up feel extra special.
Dhadak 2 hits theaters August 1, 2025, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions.
More about 'Dhadak 2'
This sequel isn't just another remake—it's adapted from the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal and stars Chaturvedi alongside Triptii Dimri.
Adding to the fun, Siddhant joked that he first heard about the film's title from Ishaan Khatter!
Expect an intense love story and another strong performance from Chaturvedi, who already wowed audiences in Gully Boy.