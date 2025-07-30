'Sikandar' director AR Murugadoss explains why film flopped
Director AR Murugadoss opened up about why his big-budget action film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, fell flat at the box office.
He shared, "When you make a film in an unknown language and place, it feels like you are handicapped. It is like you don't have hands," pointing to his struggles with Hindi and not fully getting youth trends.
'Sikandar': Box office collection and buzz
Released on Eid 2025 with huge expectations and a ₹200cr budget, Sikandar brought together Murugadoss and Khan.
Even with a strong opening, the movie lost steam fast—taking eight days to cross ₹100cr in India and ending up at ₹178cr worldwide, which is pretty underwhelming for a Salman Eid release.
Not knowing Hindi well made it tough to connect: Murugadoss
Murugadoss has had hits in Hindi before (like Holiday), but says working outside his native Tamil or Telugu means ideas get lost in translation.
He feels that not knowing the language well made it tough to connect with audiences this time around.