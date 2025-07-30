'Sikandar' director AR Murugadoss explains why film flopped Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Director AR Murugadoss opened up about why his big-budget action film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, fell flat at the box office.

He shared, "When you make a film in an unknown language and place, it feels like you are handicapped. It is like you don't have hands," pointing to his struggles with Hindi and not fully getting youth trends.