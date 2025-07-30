Next Article
Tiger Shroff to headline Sachin Ravi's Bollywood directorial debut
Tiger Shroff is set to lead an upcoming high-concept action movie, directed by Kannada cinema's Sachin Ravi in his Bollywood debut.
The untitled film starts shooting in October 2023 and is aiming for a 2026 release.
Script by 'Jawan' writer; international stunt team on board
This movie promises to shake up Tiger's usual on-screen image, with Jawan writer Sumit Arora handling the script and an international stunt team on board.
If you're into next-level Bollywood action or just want to see Tiger try something fresh, this one's worth keeping an eye on.
Plus, he's got Baaghi 4 and Lag Ja Gale coming up too—so there's plenty of Tiger content ahead!