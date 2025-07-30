Tiger Shroff to headline Sachin Ravi's Bollywood directorial debut

Script by 'Jawan' writer; international stunt team on board

This movie promises to shake up Tiger's usual on-screen image, with Jawan writer Sumit Arora handling the script and an international stunt team on board.

If you're into next-level Bollywood action or just want to see Tiger try something fresh, this one's worth keeping an eye on.

Plus, he's got Baaghi 4 and Lag Ja Gale coming up too—so there's plenty of Tiger content ahead!