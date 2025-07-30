Next Article
Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession winds past Black Sabbath landmarks
Birmingham is saying a heartfelt goodbye to Ozzy Osbourne today, with a public procession winding past Black Sabbath landmarks like the Bridge and Bench.
Broad Street is closed for the tribute, and local band Bostin Brass will play before Ozzy's family holds a private service.
'A Day in the Life' will play at his funeral
Ozzy chose The Beatles's "A Day In The Life" as his funeral song—a track he called meaningful in a 2016 blog post.
He first fell in love with their music at 14, and the choice feels like a nod to the artists who inspired him.
Even now, Ozzy's legacy keeps inspiring fans and musicians everywhere.