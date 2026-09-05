Mammootty 1st look for 'OM' set for September 7
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: the makers of OM just announced that Malayalam superstar Mammootty's first look will be out on September 7.
The teaser poster says, "Big M arrives on 7th September," and hints at a character named Siya.
With Mammootty joining Dhanush, excitement around the film is definitely building.
Dhanush 'OM' releases October 16
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM stars Dhanush in the lead and features an ensemble cast with Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela.
The story teases action around red sanders woodcutters and conflict involving police personnel, with Dhanush playing a hero figure.
The makers called it one of Dhanush's biggest films yet in terms of scale and budget (though it carries the tagline Chapter 1), and it hits theaters October 16 this year.