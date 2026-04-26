Mammootty avoids commenting on Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam move
At a recent Chennai airport media interaction, Malayalam legend Mammootty sidestepped questions about Thalapathy Vijay's big political move with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
While Vijay was busy making headlines during the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, Mammootty chose not to comment, unlike Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who have spoken favorably about Vijay's political journey.
Mammootty in town for 'Patriot'
Mammootty was actually in town for his new film Patriot, teaming up with Mohanlal and Nayanthara under director Mahesh Narayanan.
Meanwhile, Vijay made waves by casting his vote on April 23 and dealing with piracy issues around his movie Jana Nayagan.
There's no direct link between the two stars, but actor Jayaram shared that Vijay really respects Mammootty's work and is a fan of Malayalam cinema.