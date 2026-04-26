Mammootty avoids commenting on Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam move

Mammootty in town for 'Patriot'

Mammootty was actually in town for his new film Patriot, teaming up with Mohanlal and Nayanthara under director Mahesh Narayanan.

Meanwhile, Vijay made waves by casting his vote on April 23 and dealing with piracy issues around his movie Jana Nayagan.

There's no direct link between the two stars, but actor Jayaram shared that Vijay really respects Mammootty's work and is a fan of Malayalam cinema.