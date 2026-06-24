Mammootty calls AMMA disputes 'small matters' after mass resignations

Menon alleges Mohanlal committee mismanaged finances

Menon stepped down, saying she wasn't happy with how the previous Mohanlal-led committee handled finances, claiming their accounts were "all wrong" due to too much cash dealings.

After this mass exit, AMMA quickly set up an ad hoc group led by actor and MLA Ramesh Pisharody to keep things running until new elections.

Meanwhile, Mammootty (fresh off his Padma Bhushan win) reassured everyone: "Let things pan out, a decision will be reached; it's okay.".. "All problems must be resolved, and they will be."