Mammootty calls AMMA disputes 'small matters' after mass resignations
Malayalam superstar Mammootty is keeping things calm about the drama in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), calling it "small matters."
This comes right after Shwetha Menon and the 17-member executive committee resigned on June 21, stirring up memories of past controversies.
Menon alleges Mohanlal committee mismanaged finances
Menon stepped down, saying she wasn't happy with how the previous Mohanlal-led committee handled finances, claiming their accounts were "all wrong" due to too much cash dealings.
After this mass exit, AMMA quickly set up an ad hoc group led by actor and MLA Ramesh Pisharody to keep things running until new elections.
Meanwhile, Mammootty (fresh off his Padma Bhushan win) reassured everyone: "Let things pan out, a decision will be reached; it's okay.".. "All problems must be resolved, and they will be."