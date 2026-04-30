Mammootty calls 'Patriot' game changer and denies pan India release

Narayanan directs action espionage 'Patriot'

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot follows Mammootty as a retired JAG officer caught up in an espionage mess.

Mohanlal joins him as an armed forces pro, and the cast also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Revathy, and Nayanthara.

The trailer has sparked conversation for its action scenes (Mammootty says they're central to the story), and the film hopes to push Malayalam cinema into bold new territory.