Mammootty gets celebrated on 'Padayaatra' sets after Padma Bhushan win

Malayalam film legend Mammootty was honored on the sets of his new movie Padayaatra, right after being awarded the Padma Bhushan—India's third-highest civilian award—for his impact on cinema. Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan marked the moment by gifting him a bouquet and shawl.

How did Mammootty react? Mammootty called it "Santhosham, athi santhosham (Happy, really happy)... There is nothing bigger than receiving this honor from the country."

Already a Padma Shri winner (1998), he now joins just three other Malayalam actors to receive this rare honor.

Why is 'Padayaatra' special? This film brings Mammootty and Gopalakrishnan together for their fourth collaboration, with production still underway.

The script comes from Gopalakrishnan and ex-IAS officer K V Mohan Kumar, making it a project fans are watching closely.