Mammootty joins Jantar Mantar NEET-UG protest, students demand Pradhan resign

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is standing with students protesting at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, after the NEET-UG exam paper leak.

Led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), these students are calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.

On Thursday, Mammootty called the youth "the true treasure of our nation" and urged everyone to pay attention to their voices.