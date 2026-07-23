Mammootty joins Jantar Mantar NEET-UG protest, students demand Pradhan resign
Malayalam superstar Mammootty is standing with students protesting at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, after the NEET-UG exam paper leak.
Led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), these students are calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
On Thursday, Mammootty called the youth "the true treasure of our nation" and urged everyone to pay attention to their voices.
Mammootty urges empowerment, stars express support
Mammootty also asked authorities to "listen," "protect," and "empower" the youth.
His son Dulquer Salmaan spoke up too, pointing out how tough this has been on both students and their families, and called for real conversations guided by empathy.
Other stars like Vismaya, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy have also shown support.
This all comes just weeks after Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan for his contributions: he's clearly not afraid to speak up when it matters.