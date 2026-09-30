Mammootty lends voice to 5 part 'Panthadikkam' on Kerala football

Directed by Nyx Lopez, the docuseries doesn't just focus on matches: it spotlights unique traditions like painted vehicles and community screenings that bring people together.

It also features Vysakh S.R. the pioneering captain of India's first National Amputee Football Team, whose story shows the sport's power to inspire.

As Mammootty puts it, "Football is an emotion that brings people together."

Panthadikkam drops on ZEE5 on October 1: definitely one for anyone curious about Kerala or crazy about football.