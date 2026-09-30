Mammootty lends voice to 5 part 'Panthadikkam' on Kerala football
Padma Bhushan Mammootty is lending his voice to Panthadikkam, a new five-part documentary that unpacks Kerala's deep love for football.
The series traces how the sport grew from local club matches to big Santosh Trophy wins and explores how global football fever shapes everyday life in Kerala.
'Panthadikkam' premieres on ZEE5 October 1
Directed by Nyx Lopez, the docuseries doesn't just focus on matches: it spotlights unique traditions like painted vehicles and community screenings that bring people together.
It also features Vysakh S.R. the pioneering captain of India's first National Amputee Football Team, whose story shows the sport's power to inspire.
As Mammootty puts it, "Football is an emotion that brings people together."
Panthadikkam drops on ZEE5 on October 1: definitely one for anyone curious about Kerala or crazy about football.