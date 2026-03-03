Mammootty speaks for peace amid Israel-Iran war: Read his statement
Malayalam superstar Mammootty spoke up for peace at a recent event, reflecting on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.
He shared, "There have been debates, arguments, and even wars in cinema as well. Sometimes some people win, and sometimes both sides lose. Even now, a war is going on outside. We don't know who will win. I wish for humanity to win."
War between Iran and Israel escalates
Things got heated after the US and Israel reportedly launched strikes on Iran over the weekend, leading to retaliatory missile attacks from Tehran against Israeli and US sites in the Middle East.
The violence has sparked concern and calls for calm from Indian artists and public figures.
Lyricist Javed Akhtar, actor Khushbu Sundar react
Public figures are weighing in too:
Lyricist Javed Akhtar criticized leaders like Trump and Netanyahu online, warning about unchecked aggression, while actor-politician Khushbu Sundar urged swift evacuation of Indians stuck in Israel as airports shut down amid rising sirens.