Mammootty speaks for peace amid Israel-Iran war: Read his statement Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Malayalam superstar Mammootty spoke up for peace at a recent event, reflecting on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

He shared, "There have been debates, arguments, and even wars in cinema as well. Sometimes some people win, and sometimes both sides lose. Even now, a war is going on outside. We don't know who will win. I wish for humanity to win."