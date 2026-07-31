Mammootty wraps his part on 'Om' as team over halfway
Entertainment
Mammootty has wrapped his part in the upcoming action film Om, and his production house even dropped a video of him heading back to Kochi after finishing up.
He's playing Karthikeyan, a role the director had previously revealed.
The team announced they were already over halfway done with shooting.
Periasamy's 'Om' eyes October 16 release
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Om stars Dhanush as a woodcutter caught up in illegal red sanders trading. Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela join him in lead roles.
The movie is aiming for an October 16, 2026 release (though that could shift), with music by Sai Abhyankkar and editing by Kalaivanan R.
If this first chapter does well, it could kick off a whole new franchise, plus, it's a reunion for Mammootty and Dhanush after their earlier film together.