Mammootty wraps his part on 'Om' as team over halfway

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Om stars Dhanush as a woodcutter caught up in illegal red sanders trading. Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela join him in lead roles.

The movie is aiming for an October 16, 2026 release (though that could shift), with music by Sai Abhyankkar and editing by Kalaivanan R.

If this first chapter does well, it could kick off a whole new franchise, plus, it's a reunion for Mammootty and Dhanush after their earlier film together.