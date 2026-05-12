Mammootty's 'Patriot' hits over 75cr worldwide within 2 weeks
Entertainment
Patriot, the Malayalam spy thriller starring Mammootty, has pulled in over ₹75 crore globally within less than two weeks.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and featuring big names like Mohanlal, Nayanthara, and Fahadh Faasil, the film follows undercover agents racing to stop a major surveillance conspiracy.
'Patriot' India 29.5cr net 41cr overseas
The movie earned ₹29.5 crore net in India (₹34.23 crore gross), while international audiences really showed up, bringing in an impressive ₹41 crore overseas.
Even into its second weekend, Patriot kept steady with collections of ₹90 lakh on Saturday, ₹68 lakh on Sunday, and ₹31 lakh on Monday.