Mammootty's 'Patriot' hits over 75cr worldwide within 2 weeks

'Patriot' India 29.5cr net 41cr overseas

The movie earned ₹29.5 crore net in India (₹34.23 crore gross), while international audiences really showed up, bringing in an impressive ₹41 crore overseas.

Even into its second weekend, Patriot kept steady with collections of ₹90 lakh on Saturday, ₹68 lakh on Sunday, and ₹31 lakh on Monday.