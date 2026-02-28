Mamta Kulkarni returns to screen after 25 years: Details

Kulkarni's excitement and thoughts on comeback

Sharing her excitement, Kulkarni said, "I am very excited. I am coming on television after 25 years. In fact, if you notice, I have never been on television ever in the last 25 years of my life.

Ek accha mauka hai, hasne ka mauka milta hai, hu log bahot Gambhir hogaye hain, zindagi bahot Gambhir hogayi hai... sab jagah seriousness hai. So isse acchi baat kya hai ke hasso bhi, khana bhi banao aur laughter bhi hai..."

This season also features familiar faces like Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra.