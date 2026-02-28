Mamta Kulkarni returns to screen after 25 years: Details
Mamta Kulkarni, a popular Bollywood star from the '90s, is back on screen after 25 years—this time on Colors TV's Laughter Chefs Season 3.
The show mixes cooking and comedy, with Bharti Singh hosting and chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as judge.
Kulkarni showed up in a red saree, embracing her Sadhvi look for her big return.
Kulkarni's excitement and thoughts on comeback
Sharing her excitement, Kulkarni said, "I am very excited. I am coming on television after 25 years. In fact, if you notice, I have never been on television ever in the last 25 years of my life.
Ek accha mauka hai, hasne ka mauka milta hai, hu log bahot Gambhir hogaye hain, zindagi bahot Gambhir hogayi hai... sab jagah seriousness hai. So isse acchi baat kya hai ke hasso bhi, khana bhi banao aur laughter bhi hai..."
This season also features familiar faces like Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra.
Her journey from Bollywood to spirituality and back
After starring in hits like Karan Arjun and Baazi in the '90s, Kulkarni left films for a spiritual path.
Now she's back—bringing both nostalgia and a fresh perspective to the small screen.