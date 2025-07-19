Next Article
Man accused of attacking Saif Ali Khan seeks bail again
Shariful Islam, the man accused of attacking Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home back in January, is trying for bail once more.
He's been in custody since police tracked him down using CCTV footage, and his first bail request was dropped after a chargesheet came out in April.
Court asks police to respond to plea
Islam's lawyers argue there isn't enough proof to support the attempted murder charge and say he shouldn't be kept locked up any longer.
Police claim Islam, who's from Bangladesh and living here illegally, broke into Saif's house and injured him before running off.
The court has now asked police to respond to this new bail plea.