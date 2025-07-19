'The Gringo Hunters' takes Netflix by storm, enters Global Top 10
Netflix just dropped The Gringo Hunters, and it's already in the Global Top 10 non-English series—landing at number nine with 1.7 million views in its first five days since the July 9, 2025, premiere.
While it hasn't cracked the US Top 10 yet, viewers worldwide are tuning in fast.
What is 'The Gringo Hunters' about?
Based on a real-life Washington Post story, the show follows a Mexican police unit as they hunt down US fugitives hiding across the border.
With Harold Torres, Mayra Hermosillo, and Manuel Masalva leading the cast, it blends true crime vibes with gripping police drama.
'The Gringo Hunters' is likely to get more views soon
It's holding its own against big names like Squid Game Season 3 (which has a massive 15.9 million views), showing there's real interest in fact-based crime stories from around the world—especially ones that feel this close to reality.