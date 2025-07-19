'The Gringo Hunters' takes Netflix by storm, enters Global Top 10 Entertainment Jul 19, 2025

Netflix just dropped The Gringo Hunters, and it's already in the Global Top 10 non-English series—landing at number nine with 1.7 million views in its first five days since the July 9, 2025, premiere.

While it hasn't cracked the US Top 10 yet, viewers worldwide are tuning in fast.