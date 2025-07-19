Next Article
Fatima Sana Shaikh promotes 'Metro...' and 'Aap Jaisa Koi'
Fatima Sana Shaikh just dropped a fun reminder on Instagram: "Dekho Metro abhi bhi theater mein hai aur Aap Jaisa Koi Netflix pe. Ab iss se zyaada in-your-facenahi ho sakti main. Chalo dekh lo dono ab."
Her lighthearted post instantly got fans buzzing and cheering for her performances.
Shaikh's busy July
Shaikh is having a busy July 2025 with two releases—Metro... In Dino, Anurag Basu's take on modern relationships (in theaters since July 4), and the romantic comedy Aap Jaisa Koi with R Madhavan, which hit Netflix on July 11.
Netizens call her 'Madhubala' in comments
Fans are all in for her candid style, calling her the "real show-stealer" and even comparing her charm to Madhubala.
People seem to love how she keeps things fresh—and makes it hard to pick just one film to watch.