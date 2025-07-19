Fatima Sana Shaikh promotes 'Metro...' and 'Aap Jaisa Koi'

Shaikh is having a busy July 2025 with two releases—Metro... In Dino, Anurag Basu 's take on modern relationships (in theaters since July 4), and the romantic comedy Aap Jaisa Koi with R Madhavan , which hit Netflix on July 11.

Netizens call her 'Madhubala' in comments

Fans are all in for her candid style, calling her the "real show-stealer" and even comparing her charm to Madhubala.

People seem to love how she keeps things fresh—and makes it hard to pick just one film to watch.