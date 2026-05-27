Man accused of sexually harassing minor granted Rajasthan HC bail
Entertainment
A man accused of sexually harassing and stalking a minor girl just got bail from the Rajasthan High Court, but with some strict rules. For the next year, he's not allowed on any social media at all.
The court, led by Justice Ashok Kumar Jain, set his bail at ₹50,000 with two sureties.
Accused faces BNS and POCSO charges
The case started after the victim's father filed an FIR describing incidents between February 1 and 20.
The accused faces charges under both the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act.
Besides staying off social media, he can't contact the victim or her family, mess with evidence or witnesses, or skip any trial dates.