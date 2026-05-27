Man accused of sexually harassing minor granted Rajasthan HC bail Entertainment May 27, 2026

A man accused of sexually harassing and stalking a minor girl just got bail from the Rajasthan High Court, but with some strict rules. For the next year, he's not allowed on any social media at all.

The court, led by Justice Ashok Kumar Jain, set his bail at ₹50,000 with two sureties.